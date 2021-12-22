KCSO finds 116k lbs of marijuana and 992 lbs of concentrated oil during search in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found a marijuana extraction lab in Shafter last week.

On Dec. 14, KCSO executed a search warrant for three industrial buildings in the area of Canal and Industrial Street. During the search, detectives found a marijuana extraction lab in one of the buildings, according to KCSO. The department also found approximately 116,225 pounds of marijuana, 992 pounds of concentrated cannabis oil, and 36 marijuana plants within the other two buildings.









The three arrested in connection to the lab and marijuana product are from out of state.

Gaden Griffin, 57 of Ivins, Utah, Colby Hunter of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Kerry Kuykendall, 51, of Phoenix, Ariz. are facing charges of multiple marijuana-related offenses and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the sheriff’s office. They were all booked into the Kern County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have information regarding this investigation call KCSO at 661-861-3110.