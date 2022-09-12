BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County prosecutor says there is no merit to a defense motion alleging a Kern County sheriff’s detective entrapped a former California Highway Patrol officer in an online child sex sting and destroyed evidence.

In a filing asking the court to deny the motion, prosecutor Ken Russell noted the California Supreme Court has found the use of decoy programs to expose illegal activity is not entrapment unless undue pressure is used by the decoy.

Russell wrote Brian Pardue, the former officer, “was clearly told that he was communicating with a 16-year-old female, whether true or not, and then he escalated the vulgarity of the conversation with this child. That is the conduct of an opportunistic sexual predator, not a normal law-abiding person.”

Adding nothing sheriff’s investigators did violate Pardue’s rights, Russell wrote, “(Pardue) was not entrapped by the actions of law enforcement, but by his own lust . . .”

Pardue was arrested July 3, 2020, after engaging in a conversation on the dating app Skout with a decoy account operated by sheriff’s Detective James Newell. Pardue is charged with contacting a minor to commit a sex act.

In a defense motion filed last week, attorney Jared M. Thompson, of Humphrey & Thompson, argued Newell used an adult profile, destroyed the profile’s information and deployed a “bait-and-switch” tactic by posing as a woman then claiming to be a 16-year-old girl. Thompson said that amounts to entrapment and the case against Pardue should be dismissed.

Thompson wrote Newell “destroyed” evidence about the account including the photo used and age listed: Russell said detectives “didn’t preserve” the information.

Nevertheless, Russell said, detectives “clearly initially possessed” the information because the decoy account was created and the entire conversation between the decoy and Pardue was captured on video. Investigators also downloaded text messages Pardue engaged in with the decoy and prosecutors have provided both the dating app and text message conversations to the defense.

Russell said the defense can cross-examine Newell about the profile.

“There isn’t any evidence the detectives acted in bad faith and maliciously and intentionally failed to preserve or destroyed the information in an effort to prejudice the defendant . . .,” Russell said in the motion.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled Thursday.

Sheriff’s reports say Pardue identified himself as a 48-year-old woman named “Anna” while communicating with the decoy account. “Anna” said she would give the decoy’s number to her husband, whom she identified as “Brian.”

Pardue later texted the decoy, the reports say, then alternated between sending messages as “Anna” on the dating app and texting as “Brian.”

After the decoy said she was 16, “Anna” wrote she would tell “Brian” she was 18, and asked if she would like to engage in sex acts with them, according to the filings. Plans were made to meet but Pardue canceled because his daughter was coming over, the reports say.

“It turns out that the defendant’s wife had left that morning to pick up their adult daughter at LAX and they had returned home about 6:30 p.m. before heading out for some grocery shopping,” the prosecutor’s motion says.

Thompson has said Newell repeatedly tried to get Pardue to agree to a meeting but his client refused. Russell’s motion, however, says Pardue texted, “Yes, I think so” when the decoy said she could meet him at Frontier High School’s football field.

When questioned, Pardue told detectives the conversations were “just fantasies and not real,” reports say. He said he used the “Anna” account multiple times to solicit sex.