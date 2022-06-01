BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail.

Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being under the influence, according to a sheriff’s news release. Officials said her job duties did not involve her being armed at the time of her arrest.

Fernandez was not listed in custody as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.