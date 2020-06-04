KCSO deputies seize 67 kilograms of cocaine worth $5.3M during traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around noon, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Brundage Lane and Vernal Place, after which a K-9 searched the vehicle and found 67 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $5.3 million, as well as a handgun.

The department said a search warrant was conducted after the traffic stop at a residence in the 5900 block of Woodard Dr. in Bakersfield. Investigators seized one semi-automatic rifle, two shotguns and three handguns.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, 30, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing cocaine for the purposes of sales, transporting cocaine as well as an enhancement for possession of over 40 kilograms of cocaine.