KCSO: Deputies make arrest in weekend Wasco shooting, find illegal marijuana during home search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made an arrest in connection to a weekend car show shooting in Wasco and also found illegal drugs at the suspect’s home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested 27-year-old Jesus Barrios of Wasco on Monday.

He was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 7th Street and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.

Barrios is accused of shooting and wounding a man in the 2300 block of Highway 46 in Wasco on July 13 just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim’s wound was described as non life-threatening.

According to a release from KCSO, deputies also obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1100 block of 7th Place where they found about 340 grams of marijuana, scales, ammunition, cell phones and $1,600 in cash.

Deputies also found a loaded shotgun belonging to Barrios at another family member’s home.

Barrios was also booked into the Kern County Jail for marijuana sales and maintaining a residence for selling drugs.