KCSO deputies led on 2 separate vehicle pursuits this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to deal with two separate vehicle pursuits early this morning, one of which led to an arrest.

The department said at around 12:19 a.m., a deputy in the area of S. Mount Vernon Avenue and E. Belle Terrace saw a motorcycle driving on the wrong side of the road with expired registration. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, KCSO said.

The driver led deputies on a slow-speed pursuit and stopped on Kentucky Street near S. Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the department.

The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possessing a controlled substance.

At around 3:50 a.m., KCSO said deputies were sent to the area of Wilson and Hurle avenues after receiving reports of several people seen trespassing at a residence. When deputies arrived, the department said a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence was seen driving away.

Deputies followed the vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen, KCSO said. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop, leading the deputies on a pursuit.

The department said deputies located the vehicle unoccupied on Wilson Avenue near Grant Drive. There is no suspect information at this time.