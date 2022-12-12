LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office.

Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear Mountain Park at 10300 San Diego Street in Lamont, according to officials.

When deputies arrived they found a man dead near the playground. The victim had signs of trauma, which prompted deputies to conduct a homicide investigation, Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.