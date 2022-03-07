BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued citations to three businesses for selling alcohol to minors in February during its Minor Decoy Program.

The program uses supervised adults under 20 years old who try to buy alcohol from licensed businesses.

KCSO issued the following businesses a citation for illegal sale of alcohol:

C Mart at 500 Norris Road, Bakersfield

Olive Drive Liquor at 5302 Olive Drive, Bakersfield

ARCO AMPM at 20650 Tracy Avenue, Buttonwillow

Over the month of February, minor decoys visited 21 businesses attempting to buy alcohol. Eighteen of those businesses refused to sell them alcohol while the other three sold them alcohol.