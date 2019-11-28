KCSO: Attempted robbery at East Bakersfield market leads to shooting, seriously wounding 1 person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies said an attempted robbery at an East Bakersfield liquor store led to a shooting that seriously wounded one of the would-be robbers.

The sheriff’s office said three people entered the N&H Market in the 1200 block of Pearl Street and attempted to rob the store.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone inside the store shot at and wounded one of them. That person suffered critical wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The two others fled the scene.

Pictures and social media video from the scene showed a body on the ground in front of the store. Investigators at the scene eventually covered the body from public view.

We are awaiting more details from sheriff’s office investigators. We will update this story as we learn more information.