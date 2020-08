BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about a deadly shooting that happened in East Bakersfield last year to come forward.

Brent Stickney, 30, was found dead early Feb. 11, 2019, at Grace and Gage streets, according to sheriff’s officials. Detectives have investigated several leads but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.