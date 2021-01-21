KCSO asking public for information regarding October homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting death of a man found Oct. 18 near railroad tracks.

No suspects have been arrested in the killing of Enrique Hernandez, 29, sheriff’s officials said. He was found with a gunshot wound west of the intersection of Padre Street and Jastro Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.