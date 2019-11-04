KCSO asking for public’s assistance identifying murder suspect

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for any information about a murder in Delano.

Raymond Richer, 20, was shot to death in his home in the 10200 block of Casey Avenue in Delano on Sept. 7, 2019. Richer was asleep when he was shot multiple times. Richer was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries.

The suspect has still not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040. Reference Sheriff Report #2019-00151364.