WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for information about a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this year.

The body of Artemio Saucedo, 27, was found April 1 in an orchard near the intersection of Western Road and Poso Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Anyone with information regarding Saucedo’s death is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.