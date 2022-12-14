BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter.

KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6.

Shafter vandalism suspect / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Shafter vandalism suspect / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

According to KCSO, one of the men in dark-colored clothing threw an axe at the vehicle’s windshield causing major damage to it.

Anyone with information on either of the two suspects’ identities is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.