KCSO arrests woman for firearms, narcotics charges after leading police on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman faces numerous felony charges including evading and resisting arrest, possession of illegal firearms, and narcotics charges following threats she made with a gun, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said deputies were called to the area of North Chester Avenue and Ray Street on Tuesday, that’s where two victims, who were not identified, were threatened by the woman who was identified as 25-year-old Tiffany Holloway.

Holloway was later arrested in the 700 block of Espee Street after she attempted to flee from deputies.

Holloway threw a firearm out of the vehicle during the pursuit, which was later found by deputies. KCSO said Holloway drove in circles for a short amount of time on Espee Street before she was arrested and taken into custody.

KCSO deputies found narcotics and firearm parts when they searched Holloway’s vehicle. They then obtained a search warrant for Holloway’s home, where they located additional firearms, narcotics, and firearm parts.

Holloway was booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with additional information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.