KCSO arrests man who was stopped from stealing bicycle by 10-year-old girl last week

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was caught on camera last week attempting to steal a bicycle from a residence but was stopped by a 10-year-old girl has been arrested.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, 59-year-old Michael King was arrested in Wasco on suspicion of burglary and theft during a state of emergency.

On May 21, the department said deputies were sent to to a residence in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue to investigate a report of a burglary in the area. The victim said that a man entered their open garage and attempted to steal a bicycle.

The victim’s 10-year-old daughter saw the suspect and yelled at him, causing the suspect to drop the bicycle and flee on foot from the residence, the department said.

Part of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras. The video was shown on local media outlets, which lead to a member of the public calling the Sheriff’s Office to report the suspect was possibly King, KCSO said.

Deputies contacted King, who KCSO said admitted to being in the area at the time of the burglary. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.