KCSO arrests man on multiple firearm charges in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Wasco for multiple firearm charges on Friday.

KCSO says a deputy from the Wasco substation conducted a traffic stop on May 7 around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of E and 7th Streets. The deputy found two firearms, one of which was loaded.

Salvador Raya, 31, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony and misdemeanor firearm charges, no license plate on a vehicle, no proof of insurance and not having a driver’s license in possession, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

More local news on KGET.com