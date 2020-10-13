KCSO arrests man on firearm, drug charges in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Wasco for firearm and drug charges Monday night.

KCSO said deputies were responding to a separate call in the 500 block of D Street around 8:30 p.m. when they heard shots fired and saw a vehicle speed away from the location. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, KCSO said deputies found a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on firearm and drug charges, according to KCSO.

KCSO said no one was hit by gunfire in the incident.