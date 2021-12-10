KCSO arrests 9, cites 4 in Rosedale patrol operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nine people were arrested, four people cited and a stolen car was returned to its owner during a patrol operation in the Rosedale area Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office notice an increase in property crimes and assaults involving transients in the Rosedale area. Due to the increase deputies and detectives conducted a patrol operation in the area to crack down on the crime.

The sheriff’s office arrested the following people:

Michael Shepherd, 37, was arrested for possession of a zip-gun/manufactured firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a bicycle without brakes.

Rebecca Bales, 30 was arrested in connection with Michael Shepherd. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Jeremy Chapman, 38, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance while being a sex registrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Brattin, 41, was arrested for an active out-of-county felony warrant.

Ethan Arviso, 23 was arrested for a “No Bail” felony warrant and driving a vehicle with expired registration – his vehicle was towed.

Robert Griffis, 53, was arrested for two active out-of-county felony warrants and one local active misdemeanor warrant.

Salvatore Rossetto, 39, was arrested for driving while having a suspended license and driving a vehicle with expired registration.

Bryan Hooker, 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Westfall, 25, was arrested for four outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The following people were cited and released: