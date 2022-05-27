BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people for vehicle-related thefts on Thursday.

KCSO’s Rural Crimes Investigations Unit was investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts in the Shafter, Wasco, and Buttonwillow area. During this investigation, at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Webb, 59, of Shafter, and David Barnum, 32, of Bakersfield.

Webb and Barnum were inside a vehicle with false license plates, a transfer pump, hoses and multiple jugs of fuel. Both men had multiple felony warrants out for their arrests.

Webb and Barnum were booked at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for their felony warrants. The Rural Crimes Investigations Unit worked with the Shafter Police Department and North Area deputies to carry out the arrests.

Just an hour later, the Rural Crimes Investigations Unit and North Area deputies arrested Ruden Sandoval, 23, of Shafter, for driving a stolen tractor to a property in the 18200 block of Poplar Avenue. Sandoval left the tractor at the property and stole another tractor.

Deputies arrested Sandoval for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen agriculture equipment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.