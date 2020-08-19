KCSO arrests 2 people in Clovis for embezzling $4M from local ag business

Related Content Two wanted on charges of embezzling more than $4 million from local agricultural business

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in Clovis on Tuesday who were wanted for embezzling more than $4 million from a local ag business.

The department said that at around 6 p.m., KCSO detectives located and arrested Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was the culmination of a three-years-long investigation by KCSO.

The department said Schmidt and Hollis-Coburn were arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and theft. They are currently in custody in the Fresno County Jail and are awaiting transportation to the Kern County Jail.