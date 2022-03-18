LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found multiple stolen vehicles.

The search was conducted in the 6000 block of East Fairview Road, officials said. Deputies said they found a reported stolen utility vehicle, two stolen pickups and three stolen trailers in the area.

Deputies arrested two men, Jonathan Cotillapina, 34, and Jose Alfred Rangelgarcia, 39.

Deputies also say they found a sawed-off shotgun in Rangelgarcia’s possession.

Cotillapina was charged with false information of a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft farm equipment and a felony warrant from Orange County.

Rangelgarcia was charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and five outstanding warrants from Kern and Riverside counties.

Rangelgarcia has been booked in Kern County for multiple DUIs and assault on a spouse, according to the Kern County court index.

Cotillapina has also been booked on multiple charges in Kern County including DUI, burglary and driving without a license, according to the Kern County court index. He is due in court for a jury trial on other charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, carry loaded firearm without registration and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent on April 11, according to the Kern County court index.