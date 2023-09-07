BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies arrested 17 people and closed seven illegal marijuana dispensaries that were in violation of code in the Rosamond area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the seven illegal marijuana dispensaries were found in violation of County and State Health and Safety Code laws and ordinances.

Courtesy: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The Kern County Code Compliance responded to the investigation and found multiple code violations at the illegal dispensaries and they were found unsafe for occupancy, according to KCSO.

Sheriff officials say the following illegal marijuana dispensaries were closed as a result of the investigation:

Lights Out Wellness on 1739 Poplar St.

Wicked Weed on 2763 Sierra Highway

The Location on 2613 Diamond St.

Mr. 5 Gramz on 2665 Diamond St.

AV Wellness on 2689 Sierra Highway

Plum Tree Collective on 2873 Sierra Highway

CBD Plus on 2753 Diamond St.

Seven of the people arrested are from Lancaster, four are from Mojave, three are from Rosamond, one is from Bakersfield, one is from Little Rock and one is from Sylmar, according to KCSO.

The 17 people have been booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Central Receiving Facility or Mojave Jail.