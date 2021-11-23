KCSO arrests 13 during operation in Lamont and Arvin areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Arvin Police Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 people during a Street Interdiction Team (SIT) Operation last week in the Lamont and Arvin areas.

The operation consisted of probation searches and patrolling the areas of Lamont and Arvin from 4 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 19. During the operation, seven people were arrested for felonies and six were arrested for misdemeanors. In addition, two guns were seized.

Thirty probation and parole searches were also conducted during the operations and issued five narcotics violation and five traffic citations.

The sheriff’s office worked in coordination with the Kern County Probation Department, Arvin Police Department, Stallion Springs Police Department, Delano Police Department, McFarland Police Department, and California State Parole.