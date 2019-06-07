KCSO arrest man accused of robbery, assault of employee at Murray Family Farms

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old man accused of robbery and assaulting an employee at Murray Family Farms.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Murray Family Farms on General Beale Road, for a report of a robbery at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say a man tried to rob the business and assaulted an employee with a large stick.

The employee declined medical attention, KCSO said.

When deputies arrived, KCSO says, a man identified as Juan Moreno, was found with pruning shears. The sheriff’s office says Moreno did not respond to deputies’ commands and used “less-lethal force” to bring him into custody.

Moreno was taken to a hospital and will be booked into the Central Receiving Facility for robbery, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.