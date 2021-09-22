KCSO, Animal Services investigating possible animal cruelty posted to social media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports made Wednesday of a kitten being tortured and killed with the entire episode posted on Instagram accounts belonging to the alleged perpetrators.

Numerous Bakersfield residents reported seeing the horrifying incident on social media and reported it to the sheriff’s office. KCSO referred the calls to Kern County Animal Services.

Both agencies are working together to confirm the reports and possible charges, if filed, include felony animal cruelty.