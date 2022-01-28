KCSO: About 1,000 pounds of copper wire stolen, 2 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested Wednesday for stealing approximately 1,000 pounds of copper wire, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday the rural crime unit with KCSO arrested Filberto Manriquez, 63, or Bakersfield and Juan Regalado, 41, of Shafter for several thefts of copper wire from agricultural water pumps located in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

KCSO’s rural crime detectives and Kern County District Attorney’s Office investigators served a search warrant on Fargo Street near East 11th Street in Bakersfield and found approximately 1,000 pounds of copper wire at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Manriquez was arrested on charges of receiving known stolen property and for associated business and professions violations, according to KCSO. Two other subjects were arrested at the residence for felony warrants.

Regaldo was arrested in connection with the copper wire thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. He also had a warrant out for his arrest and was charged with second-degree burglary, grand theft of copper, and other theft and drug-related charges.

If you have information about this case, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.