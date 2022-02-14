KCSO: 27-year-old arrested in connection to Lone Oak Bar Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that wounded four people at the Lone Oak Lounge last month, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Manjarrez, 27, was arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday according to the sheriff’s office. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Majarrez also had a warrant from outside of Kern County for recklessly evading a peace officer, contempt of court and violating a protective order, according to Kern County Inmate records.

On Jan. 29 around 10:43 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway near Verdugo Lane for reports of a shooting, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, they were taken to the hospital for treatment and were expected to live. A fourth victim declined medical aid at that time.

The shooting was caught on camera by a bystander at the Lone Oak Lounge.

Manjarrez was booked into the Kern County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bail and is due in court Tuesday.