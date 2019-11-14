KCSO: 2 people wounded in possible home invasion in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what two victims described as a home invasion Wednesday night in Oildale.

Deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Ray Street just after 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said two people were inside the home during the alleged break-in. Deputies said the victims reported two men with masks entered the home and demanded money. One of them armed with a shotgun and one with a shovel.

One of the victims was shot and wounded in the lower body, the second victim was hit in the head with a shovel, KCSO said.

The two were treated for non life-threatening wounds.

The invesigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.