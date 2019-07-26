KCSO: $17M worth of marijuana, shotgun, ammo found in Rosamond bust

The sheriff’s office said deputies found $17 million in marijuana plants after serving a search warrant in Rosamond. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A search warrant served by Kern County sheriff’s deputies in Rosamond turned up millions of dollars in marijuana plants, ammunition along with the arrests of two men.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Sarkis Saradzhyan, 24, and Marazyan Hovhannes, 64, after serving search warrants in the 2800 block of Sierra Highway and the 5900 block of Willow Avenue on Wednesday.

KCSO says deputies along with wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found 3,759 marijuana plants valued at over $17 million.

KCSO says they also found one shotgun, several high capacity magazines and body armor.

Saradzhyan and Marazyan were arrested and booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for illegal cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy and maintaining a place for the purpose of sales, the sheriff’s office said.

Marazyan was also charged with resisting arrest.

Both men are due in court Friday morning in Mojave.