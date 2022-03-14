BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen people were arrested during the execution of a search of an illegal marijuana operation in Garlock last week, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, KCSO, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and teh California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CEP) served and executed a search warrant near Redrock Randsburg Road and Aciero Randsbur Ranch Road, according to KCSO. During the search 41,053 marijuana plants, 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana and five guns were seized.

The following people were arrested:

Idarlis Marady Duong, 47

Shaoxing Chen, 45

Jing Zhenwu, 34

Jinhong Tian, 52

Qunqun Zhao, 45

Haw Chi Wang, 49

Phirom Keomeas, 52

Seth Pin, 41

Sony Nov, 49

Ger Lee, 28

Sothan Mao, 62

CaiHong Li, 50

Chenwei Lu, 52

Each faces charges for the cultivation of marijuana, violations of California Water Codes and various Fish and Game codes, according to KCSO.

If you have information regarding this case, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110. If you’d like to remain anonymous call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.