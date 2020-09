BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department’s High-Risk Offender Unit made a drug and firearm arrest in Oildale on Wednesday. Officers conducted a home call for 27-year-old Tanner Towle on Petrol Road, near Bakersfield Speedway on Sept. 16. Towle is on felony probation.

KCPD said officers found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a loaded firearm while conducting their search. Towle was arrested for drug and firearm related offenses and for violating probation.