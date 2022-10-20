BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects allegedly involved in a fire at Party City on Rosedale Highway, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred in the store in the Northwest Promenade on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Employees told police the blaze was started by customers in an aisle, prompting employees and customers to flee the business.

All occupants had left when KCFD arrived to extinguish the flames. The store’s fire sprinklers stopped the blaze from spreading to neighboring businesses, officials said.

One person was evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to officials.

If you have any information relating to this incident please call 1-877-347-3847.