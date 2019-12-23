Katila Nash, convicted of murder in death of 81-year-old, has been released from custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Katila Nash is a free woman.

Nash, sentenced to a life term in prison in connection with the death of an 81-year-old woman, was released from custody Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Fifteen years old at the time of the 2010 killing of Dorothy Session, Nash, now 25, is benefiting from changes in state law regarding minors charged with crimes.

First came Proposition 57 in 2016, which eliminated the ability of prosecutors to directly file charges against juveniles in adult court, as was done with Nash and her two co-defendants.

Instead, a juvenile court judge must decide whether a minor will be tried in adult court. An appellate court last year decided Nash was entitled to a “retroactive transfer hearing” under Prop 57 for a juvenile court judge to make a decision in her case.

If the judge decided she should be tried as an adult, her murder conviction would stand. If not, then she could only be held in custody until she’s 25.

But a new law that took effect this year is what ultimately led to Nash’s release.

Under SB 1391, anyone 15 or younger cannot be transferred to adult court for any crime — including murder.

An appellate court ruled the law retroactively applied to Nash, preventing her case from ever returning to adult court.

Since she’s 25 — the maximum age at which she could be held in custody as a juvenile — the court ordered her release.

On April 14, 2010, Katila Nash and David Deshawn Moses entered Session’s house in the 1500 block of Camino Sierra. They thought it was empty and planned to burglarize it. Nash’s sister, Angelique Nash, stayed outside as a lookout.

Upon finding Session home, Moses hit her. He and the Nashes then ran from the neighborhood, leaving Session bleeding on the floor.

She later died.

While only Moses hit Session, all three three defendants were charged with first-degree murder because the prosecution argued Session died as a result of their intent to commit a burglary.

Moses and Angelique Nash were 17 at the time.

Angelique Nash, now 26, is currently serving 25 years to life at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Moses, 27, has a status conference in Kern County Superior Court on Jan. 8, records show. He’s also serving 25 years to life in prison.