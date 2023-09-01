BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of two men charged in the 2017 death of a 5-year-old boy has been postponed to late November.

Jeremy King, 30, and Jonathan Knight, 34, on Thursday had their trial date pushed back to Nov. 27, according to Superior Court records. They’re charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting that killed Kason Guyton and wounded his then-7-year-old brother.

There have been multiple postponements.

Jeremy King, file image

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

Jonathan Knight, file image

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips gang, is believed to have been the intended target, police said.