BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered a man charged with murder in a high-speed crash in which he was allegedly impaired to be released on Sept. 4 so he can receive medical treatment at a hospital in San Bernardino County.

Acknowledging he’s taking a risk, Judge John Oglesby said Karim Reyad will be released from custody only for as long as his treatment takes. Reyad is only allowed to go to his parents’ home and the hospital, and will be placed on an ankle monitor.

It’s possible Reyad, 18, may run away or otherwise not abide by the terms of his release, Oglesby said when prosecutor Kacie Barrier objected to releasing Reyad to his parents. Nevertheless, the judge said, his tone stern, he’s not willing to keep him in custody since no one has shown he can receive the treatment he needs at the jail or a local hospital.

On April 18, Reyad drove like a “maniac” in the moments before the collision that killed 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price, a passenger in Reyad’s car told police. Price died at the scene.

Reyad received a serious injury to his leg and needs ongoing treatment, his attorneys say.

The passenger said Reyad ran a stop sign at 80 mph, eventually hit speeds of at least 120 mph and made an illegal U-turn before traveling east on Campus Park Drive, according to court documents. He told police Reyad then swerved into opposite lanes and hit Price’s Honda Civic.

Reyad smoked marijuana from a wax pen while driving, the passenger said according to the documents. His blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the reports said.

Reyad lost an arm in an earlier crash for which his attorneys say he was not at fault. He was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving a week before the fatal crash.