Kaleb Kessinger sentenced to life term in prison for killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

Kaleb Kessinger, left, listens as he’s sentenced to a life term in prison. Attorney David A. Torres sat next to him.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who prosecutors said fatally beat his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son then buried him in a shallow grave “like an animal” was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison.

Kaleb Kessinger, 22, was found guilty earlier this month of first-degree murder, assault on a child under 8 causing death, recklessly evading a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Kessinger and his former girlfriend, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of killing Chavez’s son, Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez, and burying his body in the Kern River Canyon. Chavez accepted a plea deal and testified at trial that Kessinger inflicted the fatal injuries to her son.

Ayled Chavez during her testimony at Kessinger’s trial.

Chavez left her son Kessinger’s care while she was out, and when she returned home the boy had multiple injuries to his face and head, she testified. Kessinger refused to take Ramon to a hospital until Chavez, 21, agreed to lie about what happened.

The two finally started Ramon driving to Kern Medical, but the boy died on the way. They returned home, and later drove to Democrat Hot Springs, where the child was buried, according to testimony.

Kessinger’s attorney, David A. Torres, said at trial that Chavez was trying to pin the blame on his client when she was the one who killed Ramon. He pointed out multiple instances where she lied to police. Chavez initially reported her son had been kidnapped, and didn’t lead police to his body until the child had been in the ground 30 hours.

Kessinger fled from police when they showed up at his house to question him, and eluded authorities for two days before they tracked him to a motel on Oak Street. He resisted arrest, and force was used to take him into custody.