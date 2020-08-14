K-9 used to take drunken man armed with shotgun and shouting gang affiliation into custody: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A man who brandished a gun while yelling references to gang affiliation was arrested after a one-hour standoff Thursday evening in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Bryan Romo, 29, suffered a minor injury when he was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9, according to police. Officers booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault, weapon brandishing and resisting arrest.

The incident began at about 10:55 p.m. when police were dispatched to a house in the area of Ambrister Drive and Alexis Way to a report of an intoxicated man in his front yard who was pointing a gun at a neighbor. The man was later identified as Romo, police said.

When police arrived, Romo left his house and pointed a shotgun at officers, yelled gang affiliation references then retreated back into his residence, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers evacuated nearby homes and tried to make contact with Romo to convince him to surrender.

An hour later, Romo left his house, refused to allow officers to safely approach and was arrested with the help of the police dog, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.