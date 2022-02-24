The pills are believed to contain fentanyl.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out 15 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl during a traffic stop in Merced County, authorities said.

The dog, Beny, alerted to the smell of drugs Feb. 11 when sniffing the exterior of a Hyundai Sonata stopped on northbound Interstate 5 north of Highway 152, according to the CHP. The pills found in the car have a street value of $1,021,500, officers said.

The driver, Jesus Andres Ochoa, 33, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale and transporting drugs, officers said.