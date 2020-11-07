Teen wounded in Planz Road shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a teenager crossing a street was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in South Bakersfield.

The department said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Planz Road at around 6:30 p.m. A department spokesperson said the teen was shot as he was walking toward Planz Park. Officials said the teen, was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds and was listed as stable at a nearby hospital.

No description of possible suspects was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.