Juvenile wounded in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in East Bakersfield on Monday and is in stable condition, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive near Sterling Road, according to KCSO. Deputies were first notified of a gunshot wound victim at Kern Medical. When they arrived at Pioneer Drive, they conducted an investigation and learned the juvenile victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

No arrests have been made. The case is pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3111.