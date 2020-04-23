Juvenile seriously injured in southeast Bakersfield hit-and-run

A juvenile suffered moderate injuries in a hit-and-run in southeast Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it responded to the area of White and Hughes lanes after getting a report of a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they found that a juvenile had been struck by a vehicle.

The department said that while the driver initially drove off after the incident, they returned to the scene and are cooperating with officers.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.