BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who worked as a correctional officer at Kern County’s Juvenile Hall is accused of kissing and inappropriately touching a 16-year-old male inmate.

Recorded phone calls, text messages and interviews with the inmate revealed Shaleah Ryman engaged in a sexual relationship with the teen, according to police reports. She described in detail sex acts she wished to perform and allegedly showed the boy photos of herself partially clothed, reports said.

Ryman, 33, is charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, two counts of exhibiting harmful matter to a minor and annoying or molesting a child. She’s free on $100,000 bail.

An investigation began early this year and Ryman was arrested in May, court records show. The teen told investigators he flirted with Ryman and told her he loved her “to make her feel good because it’s a manipulation game.”

Ryman is due back in court Sept. 26.