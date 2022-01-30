UPDATE: Juvenile convicted in double homicide recaptured following escape Sunday: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old who was convicted of fatally shooting two people in 2020 escaped from Juvenile Hall Sunday but was recaptured within two hours, according to sheriff’s officials.

Daqwontay Cage ran from the facility on Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. At 2:27 p.m., officials sent a news release saying he had been recaptured without incident.

Authorities say Cage was 15 when he shot Makhi Bowen and Christian Howell in November 2020 outside a Fastrip at Niles Street and Fairfax Road. Cage was convicted in a trial held at the Juvenile Justice Center and is awaiting sentencing.