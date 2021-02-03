Juvenile arrested after leading deputies on high-speed pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was arrested early this morning after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:06 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle with its headlights off traveling south on Airport Drive near W. China Grade Loop. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled southbound at a high rate of speed.

The department said deputies soon ended the pursuit due to the suspect’s driving patterns and potential danger to the public. Deputies later located the vehicle at Columbus Street and Isla Verda Street.

The driver, a juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of reckless evading and possession of stolen property.