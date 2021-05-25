17-year-old arrested after large amount of drugs found during vehicle search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was arrested on Monday after a large amount of drugs was found during a vehicle search.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road. During a search of the vehicle, the department said deputies found over a pound of marijuana, around 6,000 fentanyl pills as well as small amounts of cocaine and Xanax pills.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is $43,524, according to KCSO.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession and transportation of drugs for the purpose of sales.

During a search of the juvenile’s residence on Augusta Street near East Brundage Lane, the department said detectives found four children between 3 and 8 years old living in unsafe conditions.

Kern County Child Protective Services were called in and took the children into protective custody, according to KCSO.

The department said it is requesting that the Kern County District Attorney’s Office file child endangerment charges for the adults living in the residence.