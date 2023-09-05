BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury will resume deliberations after sending a note Tuesday indicating it was experiencing difficulty reaching a verdict in the trial of the man charged in the brutal 1997 attack on Cari Anderson.

After jurors were brought into court late Tuesday afternoon, the foreperson told Judge Gary Pulskamp they had taken two votes, and the results varied on each of the counts against defendant Michael Allen Fontes.

Pulskamp offered several options: additional readback of testimony; additional legal instruction; or supplemental closing arguments dealing with issues on which the jury would like more analysis.

The foreperson said supplemental arguments may help. If further argument does occur, the jury will have to submit a note highlighting issues on which they’re stuck.

Deliberations will resume 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fontes, 49, is accused of raping Anderson after she left a bar on Nov. 23, 1997, and leaving her for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson naked and unconscious hours later. There was extensive bruising to her face and body, and her throat had been slit.

Anderson survived but suffered permanent injuries. She died in late 2021.

In 2019, investigators took the suspect’s DNA profile and uploaded it to a genealogy database. Further investigation showed Fontes’ DNA matched the profile, according to police.

Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge, Fontes’ attorney, has said his client and Anderson engaged in consensual sex. He said Anderson may have gone to other bars after they separated and encountered her assailant.