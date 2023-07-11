BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closing arguments wrapped late Tuesday morning and a jury began deliberating in the case of three people charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Bakersfield alley more than three years ago.

Louis Bell, 51, his girlfriend, Mindie Evans, 38, and his brother, Dellon Bell, 48, face life terms in prison if convicted. A prosecutor said the three are responsible for the death of Dontae Maurice Lee, 38, whose body was found in an alley near the Fastrip at 805 34th St.

Text messages between Louis Bell and Evans revealed the two discussed killing Lee, a homeless man known by the nickname “2000,” in retaliation after Evans accused him of attempting to sexually assault her, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Zigler said.

Evans encouraged Bell to kill him, and Dellon Bell accompanied his brother and took part in the killing the night of Jan. 3, 2020, the prosecutor said.

Afterward, Louis Bell sent messages saying “hungry after killing” and “alright 2000 gone cuz thanks to me.” A phone belonging to him was dropped near Lee’s body, Zigler said.

Louis Bell’s attorney, Autumn Paine, has said police failed to consider other potential suspects and honed in on him from the start. Zigler said that’s because there was “not insignificant evidence” — the phone — pointing to him from the start, and further investigation supported the case against him.

Although Evans didn’t physically attack Lee, she’s just as culpable as the Bells in his death, Zigler told the jury on Tuesday during her rebuttal argument.

“She is the puppet master,” Zigler said of Evans. “She was pulling the strings.”

Janice Kim, Evans’ attorney, argued the opposite. She said Louis Bell and his family controlled Evans. They prostituted and closely monitored her.

When Louis Bell, an intensely jealous and violent man, accused Evans of cheating on him, Evans, desperate to redirect his rage, told him another man had harassed her, Kim told the jury.

Kim said Evans didn’t even know Lee and had no idea Louis Bell was going to kill him.

Elliott B. Magnus, the attorney representing Dellon Bell, criticized the accuracy of Google location data presented to the jury. Displaying maps used by police investigators showing the location of Dellon Bell’s phone the night of the slaying, Magnus noted the data covered a wide area; it didn’t pinpoint his client in the alley. Dellon Bell could just as well have been near 24th Street Cafe or Cafe Smitten on 18th Street based on the data, Magnus said.

Magnus conceded Dellon Bell later learned details of the killing and kept quiet, but he argued there is no evidence suggesting he knew about the plan to kill Lee beforehand. Thousands of text messages were reviewed in this case, he said, but not one presented at trial showed Dellon Bell had advance knowledge of the crime.

If such a message existed, they would have been shown it, Magnus told the jury.

Another factor indicating Dellon Bell wasn’t in the alley is a text message he sent to Louis Bell asking “Where you at?” at about the time the stabbing is believed to have occurred, Magnus said. He wouldn’t have sent that message if he’d been by his brother’s side, the attorney said.

During her rebuttal, Zigler said Dellon Bell texted his brother “Where you at?” because the two separated after the killing and were deciding where to meet.

“Louis Bell was in the alley that night, Louis Bell and Dellon Bell stabbed Lee to death, and that’s why we’re here,” Zigler said.

Whether Dellon Bell participated in planning the murder is beside the point, Zigler said. If he took part in the stabbing, he’s guilty, she said.