BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury selection will begin Monday in the case of a man accused of raping, beating and slitting the throat of a woman during a grisly attack that occurred nearly 26 years ago.

A group of 80 potential jurors will be called at 9 a.m. to the courtroom of Judge Gregory Pulskamp for the trial of Michael Allen Fontes, 49. A jury may be selected by late next week, and opening statements could be heard as early as Aug. 11.

Fontes, represented by Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge, is charged with rape, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and kidnapping to commit robbery. Ken Russell is prosecuting the case for the District Attorney’s office.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 23, 1997, Fontes left a bar with Cari Anderson, then 39, attacked her and left her for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson unconscious hours later and got help.

Anderson suffered permanent injuries and died in late 2021 at the age of 63. She lived long enough to hear of Fontes’ arrest that year. Police said his DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect at the crime scene.

Fontes was engaged to be married at the time of his arrest. The engagement was broken off, and Pulskamp on Friday said the woman can testify to Fontes’ behavior during their years-long relationship.