Jury selection ongoing in retrial of woman charged with killing J’s Place chef

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are in the process of selecting a jury for the retrial of a woman charged in the 2017 shooting of a popular local chef.

Michaele Bowers, 52, faces a life term in prison if convicted of murder in the death of Ray Ingram, who owned Southern-style restaurant J’s Place.

On Tuesday morning, attorneys questioned prospective jurors — during the process known as voir dire — on topics including domestic violence, self-defense and homicide.

The jury in Bowers’ first trial deadlocked in March and a judge declared a mistrial. Jurors hung 11-1 in favor of finding Bowers guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said Bowers shot Ingram, 51, in a fit of jealousy over his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot Ingram during a heated confrontation in her home in which Ingram threatened to kill her.

Ingram, known locally as the “Cobbler King,” was struck in the neck in the Feb. 22, 2017, shooting at Bowers’ southwest Bakersfield house. The round severed his spinal cord and he died almost instantly.